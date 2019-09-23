St Mirren: Kyle McAllister could face action for Scott McMann kick

From the section

St Mirren's Kyle McAllister could face disciplinary action after catching Hamilton defender Scott McMann in the face.

Scottish FA compliance officer Clare Whyte is to consider footage of Saturday's Scottish Premiership match which shows McAllister's leg kick out at the defender lying on the ground.

Referee David Munro gave the winger a yellow card for the 84th-minute incident.

The match in Paisley finished 0-0.