Best Fifa Football Awards 2019: Jurgen Klopp wins best coach ahead of Pep Guardiola

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp won the men's coach of the year at the Best Fifa Football Awards in Milan.

Klopp, 52, was one of three Premier League bosses to be nominated for the award, alongside Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino.

Liverpool beat Spurs in the Champions League final in June and came second in the Premier League in 2018-19.

The Reds have also won all six league matches at the start of 2019-20.

It could be a triple triumph for Liverpool as defender Virgil van Dijk is one of three players up for the best men's player award - along with Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo - while Alisson is one of the nominees for the best goalkeeper prize.

More to follow.