Carabao Cup third round: Man City, Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, Man Utd and Arsenal all play

Manchester City won the 2018-19 Carabao Cup when they beat Chelsea 4-3 on penalties after it finished goalless

The Premier League big-hitters enter the Carabao Cup this week for the third round of the tournament, with a number of eye-catching ties.

All of the seven sides that are playing in European competition this year - Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Wolves - will play in the League Cup for the first time this season.

BBC Sport takes a look at some of the stand-out matches as some big names look to avoid a shock defeat, as well as a feisty local derby.

'It's like a hurricane coming at you'

Preston v Manchester City (Tuesday, 19:45 BST)

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side have won this competition in both the past two seasons and they begin away at Preston, who are third in the Championship.

City thrashed Watford 8-0 on Saturday, including five goals in 18 minutes, and Lilywhites boss Alex Neil admits he is worried.

"They're a frightening prospect," said Neil. "I've watched the highlights and it was 8-0 going on 15 or 16-0 - it's like a hurricane coming at you.

"They're one of, if not the best, in the world and operate at the top level so there's no pressure on us. We wanted one of the best, we've got our wish and I hope I don't regret it."

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's first trophy in English football came in February 2018 when his team beat Arsenal 3-0 to win the Carabao Cup

Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus did not play in City's victory on Saturday, while 18-year-old centre-back Eric Garcia, a substitute at the weekend, is also expected to feature.

England Under-21 midfielder Phil Foden, with only 10 minutes of Premier League action this season, could play, while 17-year-old defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis may make the squad.

Meanwhile, Watford, bottom of the Premier League, will be looking to bounce back from their Etihad nightmare when they entertain a Swansea side second in the Championship.

'A great game for us to enjoy'

Colchester v Tottenham (Tuesday, 19:45 BST)

Colchester, 10th in League Two, are the lowest-ranked team left in the competition and their reward for a penalty shootout win away at Crystal Palace in round two is a home game against Tottenham.

Spurs have not won a trophy since lifting the League Cup in 2007-08 and have had a disappointing week, losing a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Olympiakos in the Champions League and being beaten 2-1 at Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday.

"The Spurs game is a credit to the club and what we've done in the cups this year - this is a great reward for them," said Colchester boss John McGreal.

"It's a great game for us to go and enjoy - that's the main thing. They beat Tranmere by six goals in the cup last season and they are a formidable team."

Spurs forward Troy Parrott, 17, could be handed a debut, while midfielder Dele Alli and defender Davinson Sanchez were left out at Leicester and are expected to return.

Tottenham's last trophy came in February 2008, when they beat Chelsea 2-1 after extra time to win the tournament, which was known as the Carling Cup at the time

'We'll need the very best performance ever'

Portsmouth v Southampton (Tuesday, 19:45 BST)

Portsmouth, 20th in League One, get to host Premier League Southampton as the fierce rivals meet for the first time since April 2012.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said his team would relish the hostile atmosphere at Fratton Park.

"I have seen the videos about the history of these games, about the rivalry," said Hasenhuttl.

"Every member of the team is looking forward to this game, because we have a big chance to write the history in our way.

"They always have a special atmosphere, it's a special moment for every player. We're not going there thinking it's easy, we'll need the very best performance ever."

The last meeting between Southampton and Portsmouth was a Championship match at St Mary's in April 2012 and it ended 2-2. The Saints have not beaten their south-coast rivals since January 2005

Best of the rest

Liverpool, top of the Premier League after six wins out of six, play away at League One Milton Keynes Dons in the very first meeting between the two sides.

Manchester United are another side to be facing third-tier opposition as Rochdale make the short trip to Old Trafford.

However, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be lacking options up front after Marcus Rashford limped off with a groin injury against West Ham on Sunday, while Anthony Martial (thigh) and Mason Greenwood (tonsillitis) both missed that match.

League One Burton, semi-finalists last season, entertain Bournemouth, while West Ham and Sheffield United both take on third-tier opposition in the shape of Oxford United away and Sunderland at home respectively.

Arsenal and Chelsea have both won the League Cup five times and both start at home. The Gunners play Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, before Frank Lampard's first game as manager of the Blues in the competition sees them face Grimsby Town, ninth in League Two.

Wolves, 19th in the Premier League, play their 14th match in two months when they face Reading, who are just above the relegation zone in the Championship.

Crawley Town, who knocked out Norwich City in round two, are the other League Two side left in and they play at home against Championship strugglers Stoke City.

Everton and Leicester are both away at Championship opposition in Sheffield Wednesday and Luton respectively, while Brighton take on Aston Villa in the only all-Premier League tie.

Tuesday's fixtures

Scores, Results & Fixtures Tuesday 24th September 2019 Arsenal Arsenal 19:45 Nottm Forest Nottingham Forest

Colchester Colchester United 19:45 Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur

Crawley Crawley Town 19:45 Stoke Stoke City

Luton Luton Town 19:45 Leicester Leicester City

Portsmouth Portsmouth 19:45 Southampton Southampton

Preston Preston North End 19:45 Man City Manchester City

Sheff Wed Sheffield Wednesday 19:45 Everton Everton

Watford Watford 19:45 Swansea Swansea City

Wednesday's fixtures