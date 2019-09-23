Partick Thistle: Ian McCall appointed manager after Ayr United exit

Ian McCall has been Ayr United manager since 2015

Ian McCall has become Partick Thistle manager for the second time after leaving Championship rivals Ayr United.

The 54-year-old switches from the side sitting second on goal difference to the one at the bottom of the table.

Another former Thistle manager, Alan Archibald, returns to Firhill as McCall's assistant along with former Ayr midfielder Neil Scally.

Thistle dismissed former Scotland defender Gary Caldwell last week after a poor start to the season.

Former Thistle winger McCall had been in charge at Somerset Park since 2015 and led them to the League One title and promotion two seasons ago before reaching last season's promotion play-offs.

The Glasgow club said in a website statement: "The club would like to place on record its thanks to Ayr United FC and its chairman, Lachlan Cameron, for the professional manner by which they have handled matters since we first requested permission to talk to Ian."

Thistle had been denied permission by League One club Clyde to speak to their manager Danny Lennon, with the former Firhill midfielder subsequently extending his contract until summer 2022, but were able to hold talks with the man who was manager for four years until 2011.

Cameron told BBC Scotland: "Obviously it's disappointing. I didn't want it to happen, nobody did.

"But, as part of his contract negotiations for his current contract, part of the deal to keep him was that we agreed between us, if somebody came calling, I'd always give him the opportunity to speak to them - most of them he has turned down, but this one he didn't."

Sandy Stewart has agreed to take over the first team manager's role in the interim at Somerset Park, with Mark Kerr as assistant.

New Thistle assistant Archibald, who was manager there for nearly seven years, was dismissed by the club in October following a poor start to life in the second tier following relegation the previous season.

Fellow 41-year-old Scally spent four seasons as a player at Somerset Park before returning as first-team coach following spells with Dumbarton, Falkirk and Queen of the South.

Thistle were routed 3-0 at home by Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday in their first game without Caldwell, with the visitors moving off the bottom and being replaced by their hosts.