Slovakia v Wales: Behind closed doors - the games no-one saw

Croatia and England played at an empty Rujevica Stadium in Rijekain October 2018

Wales' Euro 2020 qualifier against Slovakia at the City Arena in Trnava on 10 October is to set to be played behind closed doors

Uefa has ordered the game must be played in an empty stadium after penalising the Slovak Football Association for racist chants by fans.

Over 2,000 Wales fans, who have already purchased tickets, will be denied the opportunity of seeing the national side in action.

It will be a first for Wales, but football's authorities have denied entry to supporters in the past. Here are some of the more memorable instances.

West Ham v Castilla CF, 1980

A policeman looks on as West Ham face Castilla CF in front of empty stands in 1980

FA Cup holders West Ham faced Castilla CF - Real Madrid's reserve side - in the European Cup Winners Cup first round in September 1980. The Hammers lost 3-1 in the first leg at the Bernabeu Stadium but crowd disturbances marred the game and the English club were punished by Uefa.

John Lyall's side had to play the second leg at the Boleyn Ground behind closed doors. In a game dubbed The Ghost Match, David Cross scored a hat-trick in a 5-1 win which was witnessed by just over 260 officials, police officers and members of the media.

Celtic v Atletico Madrid, 1985

Celtic were punished for crowd trouble at a European Cup Winners Cup tie against Rapid Vienna the previous season which was replayed at Old Trafford after the original second leg at Celtic Park was marred by crowd trouble.

As a consequence Celtic had to play their European Cup first round second leg against Atletico Madrid on a weekday afternoon at a deserted Parkhead, when the Spanish club won 2-1 to progress in the competition.

Peterborough United v Kingstonian, 1992

Non-league side Kingstonian earned an FA Cup first round replay against then Division One outfit Peterborough, but the London Road replay proved to be a nightmare for Chris Kelly's side.

They lost 9-1 having lost goalkeeper Adrian Blake after he was struck by a coin thrown from the crowd.

The Football Association ordered a replay, meaning Tony Philliskirk's haul of five goals was wiped from the records.

Neither side, for different reasons, were happy with the decision to replay the game on a Friday afternoon but Posh secured their place in the second round.

Legia Warsaw v Real Madrid, 2016

Legia Warsaw were handed a stadium ban after crowd trouble during a 6-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund when fans were seen trying to attack away supporters, covering their faces and using pepper spray against security staff.

The Polish club hosted Real Madrid behind closed doors in the Champions League. Wales ' Gareth Bale put Real Madrid ahead after 57 seconds in a thrilling game which ended 3-3. Not that many were there to see it.

Barcelona v Las Palmas, 2017

Lionel Messi in action against Las Palmas on an eventful day in Barcelona

Barcelona's La Liga game against Las Palmas was played at an empty stadium as a protest after their request for it to be postponed in light of Catalonia's independence referendum was rejected.

The Spanish government pledged to stop a poll declared illegal on a day of violent protests and unrest, but Barca took the decision to play behind closed doors 25 minutes before kick-off, with thousands of fans outside. Barcelona easily won the game thanks to two goals from Lionel Messi and one from Sergio Busquets.

Croatia v England, 2018

Hundreds of England fans travelled to Croatia for a game they were not allowed to attend. The Nations League game in Rijeka in October 2018 was played behind closed doors as part of Croatia's punishment by Uefa after a swastika was marked on their pitch before a Euro 2016 home qualifier against Italy.

England fans had to seek a vantage point outside or settle for watching in nearby bars, although the game proved to be an uneventful stalemate. It came only three months after 78,000 had seen the two sides play out an enthralling World Cup semi-final.