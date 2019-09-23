Truro City lose 'insane' FA Cup second qualifying round tie to Hereford

Paul Wotton took over as Truro City manager this summer

Truro City boss Paul Wotton says he struggled to believe his club's "insane" 5-2 FA Cup loss at Hereford.

City led their second qualifying round tie 2-0 after 16 minutes thanks to goals from Ryan Law and Niall Thompson.

Reece Styche's penalty made it 2-1 before half-time, while second-half goals from Jordan Nicholson, Rowan Liburd, Mike Symons and a penalty for debutant Peter Vincenti sealed the win.

"It's insane to say that we conceded five goals," Wotton told BBC Cornwall.

"In the first half we were the best team by a long shot, we conceded an unlucky penalty, how we didn't score to make it 3-1 at half-time I don't know.

"I'm really disappointed but it's hard to be too down as there were so many aspects of our play that were very good.

"It sounds like an absolute drubbing, but it wasn't really.

"It doesn't define our season losing today," Wotton added.

"If we play like that against opposition in our league then I would fancy us to win the game on any given day."