Bryan Hughes: Wrexham 'must stick together' says manager

Bryan Hughes succeeded Graham Barrow as Wrexham manager in February 2019

Manager Bryan Hughes says Wrexham are in a "rut" but has full belief they will turn things around.

Wrexham suffered a late defeat at Aldershot on Saturday and have now gone seven games without a win.

The Dragons have dropped into the National League relegation zone and Hughes is hoping for a change of luck.

"Once you get into that little bit of a rut and you don't know where the next win is going to come from then it's difficult to get out of them," he said.

"I've been in these situations myself before and it's hard to get out of them.

"It's about everyone pulling in the right direction, sticking together and believing in each other.

"It might take a freak goal to win a game for us but I'd take that."

Hughes' side travel to AFC Fylde tomorrow, whose first win in seven games arrived on Saturday resulted in Wrexham dropping into the relegation zone.

Hughes was given a vote of confidence by the club ahead of Saturday's loss at Aldershot and the late defeat only added to the pressure on the manager.

"Of course there's pressure, I wouldn't be normal if I didn't feel any pressure," Hughes added.

"It's not nice seeing your team have not won in seven games.

"I'm trying to give them the belief that they can do it.

"We've got a capable enough squad to start winning games and I've got full belief that this team will turn it around.

"The last thing I want is for the players to feel down and disheartened because straight away that mood can have an effect.

"It's about keeping the spirits up and protecting the players, because they're the ones that are going to get us out of it."