Manchester United to look into rail seats trial at Old Trafford

Wolves installed rail seats at their Molineux ground in the summer to protect fans who choose to stand

Manchester United are to undertake a "detailed and comprehensive study" into the feasibility of trialling rail seats at Old Trafford.

A change in safety guidelines allows clubs to apply to put rail seats in stadiums when all attempts to persuade supporters not to stand have failed.

Wolves added rail seats to Molineux in the summer, while Tottenham installed them in their new stadium.

United are speaking to both clubs about the management of such areas.

The legal requirement remains for supporters to sit at matches, but in practice fans have continued to stand throughout games at Wolves.

United told a recent fans' forum meeting it will update them when further information is available.

The news has been welcomed by the Manchester United Supporters' Trust, who said: "We have fought long and hard for safe standing for many years.

"We believe it will likely benefit atmosphere but also enhance spectator safety in areas where fans already persistently stand.

"As a supporters' group, naturally supporter safety is our number one priority, so we hope that this added safety measure is put in place sooner rather than later.

"Every game that passes without rail seats in place to prevent fans at Old Trafford getting injured falling over the existing conventional seats is an opportunity missed to make the stadium a safer place."