Ian McCall given permission to speak to Partick Thistle

Ian McCall has been Ayr United manager since 2015

Ian McCall is to become the new Partick Thistle manager, say Ayr United.

Ayr revealed they are in discussions with their Championship rivals to agree compensation after McCall told them he wished to speak to the Firhill club.

McCall, 54, previously managed Partick Thistle between 2007 and 2011, and was also a player at Firhill.

"The club is disappointed to be losing Ian and had indicated our desire for him to remain with Ayr United," said Ayr in a statement.

Sandy Stewart has agreed to take over the first team manager's role in the interim at Somerset Park, with Mark Kerr as assistant.

Partick Thistle identified McCall as the man they want to replace Gary Caldwell, with another former Firhill manager, Alan Archibald, a contender to assist him.

Archibald was dismissed by Thistle last October following a poor start to life in the second tier, having suffered relegation the previous season. It ended his near-seven-year stint at the helm.

Thistle - who were routed at home by Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday to slip to the bottom of the league - are eager to make an appointment prior to next Saturday's Championship trip to Inverness.

"We've not got a final shortlist," said Thistle chief executive Gerry Britton. "The applications are still coming in. Three or four jump out at us that we feel could be conducive to what we're trying to achieve.

"We feel we've got the players and the infrastructure. What we need now is a focal point, a figurehead to pull us up by the bootstraps and take us where we want to go."

After Saturday's defeat, he added: "When you get a performance like today it just brings it home how important it is that the person we bring in to take the club forward is the right man."

Britton, a former Firhill player and manager, will likely lead the team alongside academy director Scott Allison and veteran striker Kenny Miller for Wednesday's League Cup quarter-final against Celtic.

Clyde boss Danny Lennon extended his contract until 2021-22 amidst interest from Partick Thistle in him.

Thistle had been denied permission to speak to former player Lennon.