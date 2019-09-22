Scottish Cup: Auchinleck Talbot and Cove Rangers will meet for the second year in a row
Auchinleck Talbot and Cove Rangers and will meet again in the second round of the Scottish Cup after being paired together in the draw.
Paul Hartley's side travel to the Junior Cup holders, who prevailed in a replay against the Aberdeen side at the same stage of last year's competition.
Mark Wilson, who won the trophy as a player with Celtic in 2011, takes his Brechin City side to Annan Athletic.
The ties are due to take place on Saturday 19 October.
Full second round draw
University of Stirling v Linlithgow Rose
Albion Rovers v Fort William
East Kilbride v Gretna 2008
Edinburgh City v Banks O'Dee
Cowdenbeath v Broxburn Athletic
Nairn County or Clachnacuddin v Brora Rangers
Rothes v Inverurie Loco Works
Spartans or Deveronvale v Queen's Park
Elgin City v Berwick Rangers
Formartine United v Gala Fairydean Rovers
Penicuik Athletic v Stenhousemuir
Annan Athletic v Brechin City
Lochee United v BSC Glasgow
Auchinleck Talbot v Cove Rangers
Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic v Buckie Thistle
Stirling Albion v Strathspey Thistle