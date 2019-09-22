Euro 2020 qualifying: Wales trip to Slovakia could be behind closed doors

Wales' game against Slovakia is scheduled to take place at the City Arena in Trnava

Wales' Euro 2020 qualification game in Slovakia could be played behind closed doors after Uefa penalises the Slovak Football Association.

Slovakia are under Uefa's disciplinary process for the behaviour of their away fans against Hungary on 9 September.

The Slovakian FA has confirmed they will appeal Uefa's decision, which also includes a €20,000 (£17,665) fine.

The Football Association of Wales said they are "seeking clarification" on the game which is scheduled for 10 October.

Slovakia are currently second in Group E of the Euro 2020 qualifying group, three points above Ryan Giggs' team, though Wales do have a game in hand.

Wales won the reserve fixture at the Cardiff City Stadium thanks to Dan James' early goal.