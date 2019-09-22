Hibs 1-2 Hearts: Craig Levein says side 'still have long way to go'

Media playback is not supported on this device 'There's still a long way to go' - Levein

Hearts still have "a long way to go" but can "take a lot" from their dramatic late Edinburgh derby win, says manager Craig Levein.

The Tynecastle men moved off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership after goals from Uche Ikpeazu and Aaron Hickey gave them a much-needed win over Hibernian.

But Levein says Wednesday's League Cup tie with Aberdeen at Tynecastle will bring with it more pressure.

"I was looking for was a turnaround in our fortunes," Levein said.

"It's been a good day for us and we cut out all the silly mistakes which have plagued us defensively this season so far."

Hibs led through Stevie Mallan's stunning strike at the start of the season half, but the visitors turned around their fortunes with Uche Ikpeazu and Aaron Hickey finding the net.

A week on from fan protests outside Tynecastle calling for Levein's head, the win moved Hearts four places up the table and above their capital rivals.

"Up to the point where Mallan, scored I felt that our defence were excellent and hadn't really caused us many problems," said Levein.

"It was down to the great character and the fighting spirit the players showed to get back into the match. If we left here without three points, I'd have felt that we'd been robbed.

"I felt that the overall bravery of the team and the willingness to just roll the sleeves up and keep going had as much a part to play as the change of the personnel and change of shape.

"I must credit them enormously and I'm so pleased for the supporters. We sold out all our tickets at a time when we're not our best, so that was for them - they've obviously had a difficult time as well."

'Levein's changes worked' - analysis

Former Hearts winger Neil McCann on BBC Sportsound

Apart from Mallan's wonder strike, Hibs weren't all that aggressive in their play and didn't cause Hearts too many problems either. But I think the goal forced Levein's hand.

I don't think having three at the back was ever set up to go and win the game. But certainly when he changed it gave them a different dimension and a much more aggressive stance in the game.