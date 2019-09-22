St Johnstone 0-4 Rangers: Steven Gerrard's side on 'different level' after break

Connor Goldson headed in Rangers' second just after the hour

Rangers were "on a different level" in the second half of their Scottish Premiership win over St Johnstone and could have scored more than four goals, says manager Steven Gerrard.

The Ibrox side were level at the break at Perth but goals from Alfredo Morelos, Connor Goldson and a Jermain Defoe brace secured a 4-0 victory.

And Gerrard says he was impressed by their second-half performance.

"In the first half we lacked cutting edge and we were a bit flat," he said.

"I said to the players at half-time that I thought we had more to give. I asked them for more and I certainly got it. The second-half performance was on a different level to the first.

"We looked hungry, full of running and full of energy and could have scored a few more goals."

Defoe's double sealed the win for the visitors, but his first was surrounded by controversy after St Johnstone had an effort cleared off the line by Steven Davis before Rangers broke.

As the home players pleaded with the referee to award a late lifeline, Rangers went up the other end and scored their third goal of the game.

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright believed the ball crossed the line, but Gerrard was adamant that the right decision was made.

"It is not a goal," he said. "Steven Davis has done fantastically well and I thought that summed his performance up today. He was outstanding."

'It was ruthless from Rangers' - analysis

Former Rangers striker Billy Dodds on BBC Sportsound

You couldn't deny Rangers their three points, even though they had a couple of contentious decisions. Davis has made two of the best goal-line clearances that you'll ever see.

I don't know what Steven Gerrard's half-time team talk was but it must have been something like 'Let's get the attitude right' because they really turned it on in the second half. It was ruthless from Rangers.