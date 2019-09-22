Marcus Rashford: Manchester United forward set for scan on groin injury

Marcus Rashford went down unchallenged in the second half of Sunday's 2-0 defeat at West Ham.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will undergo a scan after suffering a groin injury against West Ham United on Sunday.

Rashford went down unchallenged in the second half of United's 2-0 defeat before being replaced by Jesse Lingard.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is already without Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood, the latter missing Sunday's game with tonsillitis.

"He's done something to his groin," Solskjaer said of Rashford.

"We'll just have to scan it and see how hurt he is."

Martial and Greenwood both sat out Sunday's trip to the London Stadium, but Solskjaer says the pair should soon be available for selection.

"[Greenwood] couldn't travel today," he said. "But I reckon Mason and Anthony aren't too far away."