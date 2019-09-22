Dover Athletic: Club want action over 'inexcusable' racist abuse

Hartlepool United's Victoria Park

Dover Athletic have urged the football authorities to take action over allegations that striker Inih Effiong was racially abused by fans during Saturday's 2-0 win at Hartlepool.

The National League game was suspended for more than 10 minutes after Effiong, who had scored a first-half penalty, was allegedly racially targeted.

A supporter also invaded the pitch in an attempt to reach the referee.

Dover said the incidents were "inexcusable".

Hartlepool finished with the game with nine men.

"This is not the first time that our players and staff have had to contend with racial abuse during a National League fixture," a Dover statement said.

"The latest events at Hartlepool were inexcusable and we will support the authorities in any way we can to help bring the perpetrators to justice.

"We firmly believe that action needs to be taken - to demonstrate that the football family do consider this type of intolerance to be completely unacceptable.

"Incidents of this nature cannot be ignored, too often excuses are used to downplay such events and to even pass blame back to the victim - this cannot stand."

Dover boss Andy Hessenthaler and his Hartlepool counterpart Craig Hignett both confirmed that they had spoken about taking their players off the field following the incident.

Hartlepool chief executive Mark Maguire issued a statement on Saturday, saying: "Whatever the rights and wrongs of the decision, or the aftermath to the penalty which was scored, Hartlepool United utterly condemn racist behaviour of any description.

"As I understand it, in this, the early stages after the event, individuals have been identified and will be dealt with in the strongest possible manner by both the club and police."