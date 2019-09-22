Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Ryan Jack, Scotland, Craig Levein, Hearts, Hibs, Josh Vela, Motherwell, Chris Cadden

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Midfielder Ryan Jack, who has been offered a new contract by Rangers, says he will always available for Scotland duty as he defused the club v country row over his training schedule from the previous international get-together. (Sun)

Craig Levein says he might walk away from the Hearts manager's job - if he makes them a top-four club in the Scottish Premiership. (Sunday Mail)

The Hearts players "owe Craig Levein" after their poor form has put him under pressure, according to Tynecastle striker Steven Naismith. (Scotsman)

Hibernian midfielder Josh Vela has played down talk of a crisis at Easter Road, pointing to his experience at previous club Bolton Wanderers where he went months without being paid. (Sun)

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson has described speculation linking him with the Hearts job as "disrespectful". (Scotsman)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard insists he can handle the club's transfer dealings in January if a replacement for departed director of football Mark Allen isn't found by then. (Herald)

Chris Cadden is adamant he hasn't done "a dirty deal" on Motherwell by leaving them to join Oxford United via a loan move from MLS side Columbus Crew, which has cost the Fir Park club £200,000 in compensation. (Sunday Mail)