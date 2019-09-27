Leicester City v Newcastle United

James Maddison's goal gave Leicester an impressive victory over Tottenham last weekend

TEAM NEWS

Leicester midfielder James Maddison is a doubt after taking a blow to his ankle in the win over Tottenham.

Long-term absentee Matty James is continuing his recovery from Achilles surgery.

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce has confirmed that injury doubts Andy Carroll, Sean Longstaff, and Allan Saint-Maximin have all been passed fit.

DeAndre Yedlin is also in the squad after five months out following groin surgery.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowercomm: Newcastle are the only visiting team to win a league game at the King Power Stadium since Brendan Rodgers took charge, but plenty has changed since that victory for Rafael Benitez's team.

Leicester look stronger after a pre-season under their manager and last weekend's victory over Spurs will add to their belief that they can break into the top six. They have a clear identity and players that genuinely excite.

Suffice to say Newcastle aren't yet close to being included in that bracket after their change of manager in the summer. You can feel Steve Bruce's passion and determination when you speak to him, though his team require more than that at the moment.

These two drew after 90 minutes in the League Cup last month. Newcastle would be much the happier with a repeat scoreline.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce on Leicester: "They're a good side, and they've evolved into a very, very good side over the years. We know if we're going to get something we'll have to be at our best.

"We certainly have to be better in terms of goals - we understand that - and let's hope that we can be with the players we've got coming back."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leicester's big test comes next week when they go to Anfield, but they cannot take anything for granted here.

They will have to work hard to break Newcastle down, and scoring the first goal will be important.

Prediction: 2-0

Only under Steve McClaren in 2015-16, when they had scored three goals after six games, have they netted fewer at this stage

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle have won their last two league matches at Leicester, having been victorious in just two of the previous 10.

Since moving to the King Power Stadium at the start of the 2002-03 season, only four teams have won three consecutive away league games there, most recently West Brom between 2007 and 2014. Newcastle could become the first club to do so in the Premier League.

The last four Premier League meetings between Leicester and Newcastle have been won by the away side. Only four fixtures in the competition's history have seen five consecutive away victories - latterly Crystal Palace versus Liverpool (2015-2017).

Leicester City

Leicester have won 18 Premier League points from losing positions since the start of last season, a tally bettered only by Liverpool (19).

The Foxes have gained a joint-league high four points after trailing this season.

Leicester have conceded one goal in each of their last five league matches, having drawn their opening game with Wolves 0-0.

The Foxes have won just two of their last 18 Premier League matches on Sundays and have lost both of their previous Sunday games with Newcastle (in 1994 and 1997).

Newcastle United