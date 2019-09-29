The FA Women's Super League
Bristol City Women15:00Chelsea Women
Venue: Stoke Gifford Stadium

Women's Super League: Bristol City v Chelsea

Match report to follow.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Everton22003036
2Man City Women22003036
3Arsenal Women22003126
4Chelsea Women21102114
5Man Utd Women31022203
6West Ham Women21012203
7Tottenham Women21011103
8Reading Women210112-13
9Brighton Women20201102
10Bristol City Women201102-21
11B'ham City Women200202-20
12Liverpool Women300304-40
