Barnsley v Brentford (Sun)
Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel could make changes as the Tykes look for their first win since beating Fulham on the opening day of the season.
Defender Bambo Diaby could feature for the first time since the defeat by Luton on 24 August.
Aside from defenders Mads Bech Sorensen and Luka Racic, Brentford boss Thomas Frank has a clean bill of health.
The Bees have won just one of their past six games in the Championship and drew with lowly Stoke last week.
Match facts
- Barnsley have not won back-to-back league matches against Brentford since April 2003.
- Brentford are winless in four away league visits to Oakwell against Barnsley (D3 L1) since winning 2-0 in April 2004.
- Since beating Fulham on the opening weekend, Barnsley are winless in their past seven Championship games (D2 L5).
- Brentford have lost their past three away league games, last losing four in a row in March 2016.
- Barnsley (4) and Brentford (5) are the two lowest-scoring sides in the Championship so far this season. However, only Swansea (5) and Leeds (4) have conceded fewer than Brentford (6).
- Ollie Watkins has scored 80% of Brentford's Championship goals this season (4/5), the highest ratio in the division.