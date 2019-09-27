Championship
Barnsley13:30Brentford
Venue: Oakwell

Barnsley v Brentford (Sun)

Ollie Watkins in action for Brentford
Forward Ollie Watkins has scored four of Brentford's five league goals this season
Follow live text coverage from 13:15 BST on Sunday

Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel could make changes as the Tykes look for their first win since beating Fulham on the opening day of the season.

Defender Bambo Diaby could feature for the first time since the defeat by Luton on 24 August.

Aside from defenders Mads Bech Sorensen and Luka Racic, Brentford boss Thomas Frank has a clean bill of health.

The Bees have won just one of their past six games in the Championship and drew with lowly Stoke last week.

Match facts

  • Barnsley have not won back-to-back league matches against Brentford since April 2003.
  • Brentford are winless in four away league visits to Oakwell against Barnsley (D3 L1) since winning 2-0 in April 2004.
  • Since beating Fulham on the opening weekend, Barnsley are winless in their past seven Championship games (D2 L5).
  • Brentford have lost their past three away league games, last losing four in a row in March 2016.
  • Barnsley (4) and Brentford (5) are the two lowest-scoring sides in the Championship so far this season. However, only Swansea (5) and Leeds (4) have conceded fewer than Brentford (6).
  • Ollie Watkins has scored 80% of Brentford's Championship goals this season (4/5), the highest ratio in the division.

Sunday 29th September 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds8521134917
2Swansea8521125717
3Preston8512147716
4West Brom84401510516
5QPR85121412216
6Nottm Forest8431116515
7Bristol City8431139415
8Charlton8422118314
9Sheff Wed8413117413
10Blackburn841398113
11Birmingham841379-213
12Fulham8332127512
13Cardiff8332910-112
14Hull8233111109
15Middlesbrough823389-19
16Millwall8233611-59
17Brentford822456-18
18Derby8152811-38
19Wigan8224813-58
20Reading8215911-27
21Luton82151216-47
22Barnsley8125412-85
23Stoke8026717-102
24Huddersfield8017717-101
View full Championship table

