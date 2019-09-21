Scottish League One: Raith Rovers beat Airdrieonians to move top

Raith Rovers beat Airdrieonians to go top of League One

Grant Anderson's winner helped Raith Rovers move top of Scottish League One with a 1-0 win at Airdrieonians.

East Fife could only draw 2-2 at home to Dumbarton, while Falkirk stayed third despite their first away win of the season - 3-0 over Stranraer.

Goals from Mark Doherty and Jamie Bain fired Forfar to a 2-0 win over bottom-of-the-table Montrose, who are winless.

Clyde - who rebuffed a bid from Partick Thistle for manager Danny Lennon - drew 1-1 with Peterhead.

Anderson broke the deadlock for Raith Rovers 10 minutes into the second half, turning in a cross from Kyle Benedictus from close range.

Both sides were forced to change their goalkeeper in the first half but Raith's fifth win from seven games this season helped them jump to the summit.

Ryan McGeever's first goal for the club put Dumbarton ahead against East Fife eight minutes before the break, and then Isaac Layne converted a 48th-minute penalty after Stefan McCluskey was upended by Chris Higgins - his sixth goal in five games.

Stewart Murdoch cut the deficit 10 minutes later with his first goal of the season and Scott Agnew made it 2-2 in the 73rd minute from the spot - the 100th goal of his career - after Morgyn Neill fouled Steven Boyd.

Aaron Dunsmore nearly completed the fightback but his late effort struck a post.

Falkirk are one point off the top after David McMillan gave them a half-time lead before second-half goals from Charlie Telfer and Morgaro Gomis sealed a comfortable victory.

Clyde striker David Goodwillie cancelled out Derek Lyle's fifth-minute opener with his 13th of the season and seventh in three games, before being sent off in the 28th minute of the 1-1 draw at Peterhead.