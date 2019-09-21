Scottish League Two: Fifth win in a row for leaders Cove Rangers

Cove Rangers won for the fifth time in a row to stay three points clear at the top of League Two

Cove Rangers continued their unbeaten start to the Scottish League Two campaign with a 2-0 win at Elgin City.

It was a fifth win in a row for the Highland League champions and they stay three points clear of second-placed Edinburgh City, who won 3-1 at Albion.

Cowdenbeath remain third after a 3-0 win at Queen's Park.

Stenhousemuir beat bottom-of-the-table Brechin City 1-0, and Annan Athletic remain unbeaten at home after a goalless draw with Stirling Albion.

Cove opened the scoring at the Balmoral Stadium in the third minute with Mitch Megginson claiming his eighth goal of the season.

Substitute Christian Antoniazzi - on loan from Aberdeen - made sure of the three points with four minutes left.

Edinburgh City made a flying start and were 2-0 ahead inside seven minutes with Alex Harris' second-minute effort being followed by Danny Handling's strike.

Albion Rovers reduced the arrears nine minutes into the second half through Declan Byrne - his fourth goal in seven games - but Allan Smith wrapped up the points nine minutes from time.

Cowdenbeath won for the fourth in a row against Queen's Park. A Fraser Mullen penalty after Cameron Clark was penalised for handball put them ahead in the 54th minute, and Craig Barr doubled their lead 13 minutes from time. Jordan Allan tapped in a third in stoppage time.

Stenhousemuir secured a first home win of the season as they beat Brechin 1-0 at home.

David Hopkirk netted the only goal in the 68th minute with Brechin finishing the game with 10 men after substitute Oliver Hamilton was dismissed in added time for foul and abusive language.