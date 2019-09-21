Jersey Bulls get eighth straight victory with 5-1 win over Eversley & California

By Daniel Andrade

BBC Sport

Karl Hinds
Karl Hinds has scored 12 goals in eight games this season for Jersey Bulls

Jersey Bulls maintained their winning start to life with a 5-1 victory at home to Eversley & California.

Two goals from top-scorer Karl Hinds, as well as singles from Daryl Wilson, Luke Campbell and Sol Solomon saw the home side take victory.

Gary Freeman's side had to battle back after George Marsh had given the visitors an unexpected lead.

The win keeps the Bulls seven points clear at the top of the Combined Counties League Division One.

Jersey Bulls' winning start to the season
3 August: Beat Ash United 3-0 (h)
14 August: Beat Deportivo Galicia 6-0 (a)
17 August: Beat Godalming Town 5-0 (a)
25 August: Beat Fleet Spurs 4-0 (h)
26 August: Beat Westside 1-0 (a)
7 September: Beat Bagshot 7-1 (h)
14 September: Beat Kensington and Ealing Borough 5-1 (a)
21 September: Beat Eversley & California 5-1 (h)

