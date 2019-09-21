Premier League: What happened in the English top flight on Saturday?

Manchester City's 8-0 win was their biggest ever top-flight victory

Manchester City thumped Watford 8-0 but what else happened in the Premier League on Saturday?

City raced into the fastest 5-0 lead in Premier League history with David Silva, Sergio Aguero, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and Nicolas Otamendi scoring in the first 18 minutes.

But they fell short of Manchester United's record 9-0 win over Ipswich, with Bernardo adding two more for his hat-trick and Kevin de Bruyne scoring a late eighth.

Burnley beat Norwich - who stunned Manchester City last time out - 2-0 to move up to seventh in the table, with Chris Wood scoring twice in the opening 14 minutes.

It was only the second time Canaries striker Teemu Pukki has not scored in a Premier League game.

Sheffield United are only behind Burnley on goals scored after a 2-0 victory at Everton. Yerry Mina's own goal was followed by Lys Mousset's first Blades goal.

In Saturday's lunchtime game, Leicester came from behind to beat Tottenham 2-1. Harry Kane gave Spurs the lead but goals from Ricardo Pereira and James Maddison turned it around.

Both sides had goals ruled out for offside by the video assistant referee.

In Saturday's 17:30 BST game, Newcastle United host fellow strugglers Brighton.

There was a Friday night game, Bournemouth winning 3-1 at Southampton.

There are four games on Sunday - with West Ham hosting Manchester United and Crystal Palace at home to Wolves (both 14:00 BST), followed by Arsenal v Aston Villa and Chelsea v Liverpool at 16:30 BST.