Second Half begins Lyon 0, Paris Saint Germain 0.
Lyon v Paris Saint Germain
Line-ups
Lyon
- 1Lopes
- 6Guedes Filho
- 3Andersen
- 5Denayer
- 14Dubois
- 17Reine-Adélaïde
- 12Mendes Ribeiro
- 8Aouar
- 28Kone
- 9Dembele
- 11Depay
Substitutes
- 7Terrier
- 10Traoré
- 22de Souza Oliveira
- 23Tete
- 27Cornet
- 29Tousart
- 30Tatarusanu
PSG
- 1Navas
- 12Meunier
- 2Thiago Silva
- 22DialloBooked at 33mins
- 14Bernat
- 21Herrera
- 5Marquinhos
- 27Gueye
- 11Di María
- 17Choupo-Moting
- 10Neymar
Substitutes
- 3Kimpembe
- 6Verratti
- 8Paredes
- 16Rico
- 20Kurzawa
- 33Muinga
- 36Mbe Soh
- Referee:
- Ruddy Buquet
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Second Half
Half Time
First Half ends, Lyon 0, Paris Saint Germain 0.
Attempt missed. Moussa Dembele (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jeff Reine-Adélaïde.
Attempt missed. Thiago Mendes (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Moussa Dembele following a corner.
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Thiago Silva.
Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Anthony Lopes.
Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Thiago Mendes (Lyon).
Attempt blocked. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ander Herrera.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Houssem Aouar.
Booking
Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint Germain).
Moussa Dembele (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).
Thiago Mendes (Lyon) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Meunier.
Attempt missed. Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Neymar with a cross.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Thiago Mendes.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Marcelo.
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marcelo (Lyon).
Attempt saved. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Juan Bernat.
Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Moussa Dembele.
Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Moussa Dembele (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jeff Reine-Adélaïde following a fast break.
Foul by Léo Dubois (Lyon).
Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Abdou Diallo.
Attempt missed. Youssouf Kone (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Anthony Lopes (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint Germain).
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Houssem Aouar.
Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.
Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Youssouf Kone.
Attempt saved. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ángel Di María.