French Ligue 1
Lyon0PSG0

Lyon v Paris Saint Germain

Line-ups

Lyon

  • 1Lopes
  • 6Guedes Filho
  • 3Andersen
  • 5Denayer
  • 14Dubois
  • 17Reine-Adélaïde
  • 12Mendes Ribeiro
  • 8Aouar
  • 28Kone
  • 9Dembele
  • 11Depay

Substitutes

  • 7Terrier
  • 10Traoré
  • 22de Souza Oliveira
  • 23Tete
  • 27Cornet
  • 29Tousart
  • 30Tatarusanu

PSG

  • 1Navas
  • 12Meunier
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 22DialloBooked at 33mins
  • 14Bernat
  • 21Herrera
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 27Gueye
  • 11Di María
  • 17Choupo-Moting
  • 10Neymar

Substitutes

  • 3Kimpembe
  • 6Verratti
  • 8Paredes
  • 16Rico
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 33Muinga
  • 36Mbe Soh
Referee:
Ruddy Buquet

Match Stats

Home TeamLyonAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home7
Away13
Shots on Target
Home0
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away7
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

Second Half

Second Half begins Lyon 0, Paris Saint Germain 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Lyon 0, Paris Saint Germain 0.

Attempt missed. Moussa Dembele (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jeff Reine-Adélaïde.

Attempt missed. Thiago Mendes (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Moussa Dembele following a corner.

Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Thiago Silva.

Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Anthony Lopes.

Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Thiago Mendes (Lyon).

Attempt blocked. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ander Herrera.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Houssem Aouar.

Booking

Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint Germain).

Moussa Dembele (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).

Thiago Mendes (Lyon) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Meunier.

Attempt missed. Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Neymar with a cross.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Thiago Mendes.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Marcelo.

Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marcelo (Lyon).

Attempt saved. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Juan Bernat.

Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Moussa Dembele.

Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Moussa Dembele (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jeff Reine-Adélaïde following a fast break.

Foul by Léo Dubois (Lyon).

Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Abdou Diallo.

Attempt missed. Youssouf Kone (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Anthony Lopes (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint Germain).

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Houssem Aouar.

Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Youssouf Kone.

Attempt saved. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ángel Di María.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 22nd September 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG6411112913
2Angers64021310312
3Nice6402108212
4Rennes632174311
5Marseille632187111
6Lille631286210
7Nantes631265110
8Lyon623112489
9Bordeaux62319729
10Reims62224228
11Nîmes62227708
12Montpellier62225508
13Toulouse622268-28
14Amiens621379-27
15Brest614157-27
16Strasbourg613257-26
17Saint-Étienne6123612-65
18Metz6114510-54
19Monaco6033714-73
20Dijon601529-71
View full French Ligue 1 table

