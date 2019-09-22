Match ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 2, Borussia Dortmund 2.
Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 Borussia Dortmund: Jadon Sancho scores but late own-goal costs visitors
-
- From the section European Football
A late own-goal denied Borussia Dortmund victory against Eintracht Frankfurt after Jadon Sancho's strike looked to have sealed the three points.
Thomas Delaney inadvertently directed the ball into his own net from Daichi Kamada's shot with two minutes to play.
Dortmund took an early lead through Alex Witsel, but the hosts levelled through Andre Silva before half-time.
England international Sancho's close-range finish was the 19-year-old's third league goal of the season.
The late set-back leaves Lucien Favre's Dortmund third in the Bundesliga table, three points behind leaders RB Leipzig and one behind champions Bayern Munich.
Leipzig won 3-0 at Werder Bremen to reclaim top spot on Saturday, after Bayern had comfortably beaten Cologne 4-0.
Witsel's opener arrived after Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp had saved well from Sancho's initial attempt - but Dortmund failed to make their first-half dominance count as an initially lacklustre Frankfurt found themselves level at the interval.
Raphael Guerreiro did well to block Erik Durm's powerful, low shot as the hosts emerged with a new-found confidence after the break, moments before Sancho was once again denied by Trapp at close-range during a breathless period.
With his second-half strike - a straight-forward finish from Witsel's clever pass - Sancho has now been directly involved in eight goals in his last six Bundesliga appearances.
But it was ultimately not enough as the visitors failed to take the game away from their opponents.
Summer signing Thorgan Hazard dragged a shot just wide as Favre's side chased a third, but Frankfurt always believed they were still in the contest and were duly rewarded as their pressure told in the closing stages.
Delaney's late misfortune leaves Frankfurt - who lost 3-0 to Arsenal in the Europa League on Thursday - in ninth place.
Line-ups
Frankfurt
- 1Trapp
- 18TouréBooked at 65minsSubstituted forChandlerat 83'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 20Hasebe
- 13Hinteregger
- 5Fernandes
- 25Durm
- 8Sow
- 28KohrSubstituted forKamadaat 67'minutes
- 10Kostic
- 39Mendes PaciênciaSubstituted forDostat 79'minutes
- 33André Silva
Substitutes
- 2Ndicka
- 7Joveljic
- 9Dost
- 15Kamada
- 16Torró
- 19Abraham
- 22Chandler
- 24da Costa
- 32Rönnow
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 5HakimiBooked at 86mins
- 16Akanji
- 15HummelsBooked at 32minsSubstituted forZagadouat 63'minutes
- 13Guerreiro
- 28Witsel
- 6Delaney
- 23T Hazard
- 11Reus
- 7SanchoSubstituted forBrandtat 73'minutes
- 9AlcácerSubstituted forGötzeat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Zagadou
- 8Dahoud
- 10Götze
- 19Brandt
- 20Hupe
- 26Piszczek
- 29Schmelzer
- 33Weigl
- 34Bruun Larsen
- Referee:
- Markus Schmidt
- Attendance:
- 51,500
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home5
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 2, Borussia Dortmund 2.
Attempt missed. Martin Hinteregger (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daichi Kamada with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Thomas Delaney.
Booking
Timothy Chandler (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Timothy Chandler (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Manuel Akanji tries a through ball, but Mario Götze is caught offside.
Goal!
Own Goal by Thomas Delaney, Borussia Dortmund. Eintracht Frankfurt 2, Borussia Dortmund 2.
Attempt missed. Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Martin Hinteregger.
Attempt missed. Martin Hinteregger (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Timothy Chandler with a cross.
Booking
Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt blocked. Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by André Silva.
Dangerous play by Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund).
Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Erik Durm.
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Timothy Chandler replaces Almamy Touré.
Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gelson Fernandes (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Attempt missed. André Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Almamy Touré with a cross.
Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Bas Dost replaces Gonçalo Paciência.
Attempt saved. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mario Götze.
Attempt blocked. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mario Götze with a cross.
Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by André Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Martin Hinteregger (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Mario Götze replaces Paco Alcácer.
Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Attempt blocked. Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Manuel Akanji.
Foul by Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund).
Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Julian Brandt replaces Jadon Sancho.
Attempt missed. Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Foul by Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund).
Martin Hinteregger (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.