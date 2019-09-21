Match ends, Granada CF 2, Barcelona 0.
Granada 2-0 Barcelona: Hosts stun champions to move top of La Liga
Promoted Granada stunned champions Barcelona to move top of La Liga.
Ramon Azeez headed in at the back post with barely two minutes on the clock.
Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde introduced Lionel Messi and Ansu Fati at half-time, but Alvaro Vadillo added the hosts' second from the penalty spot after Arturo Vidal handled in the area.
The result leaves Barcelona three points behind Granada in seventh and they have now failed to score in six of their last seven La Liga away matches.
Line-ups
Granada
- 1Dantas da Silva
- 16Díaz
- 22Coutinho Meneses Duarte
- 6Sánchez
- 15Neva
- 21HerreraBooked at 49minsSubstituted forGonalonsat 83'minutes
- 19Montoro
- 10Rodríguez Díaz
- 12Azeez
- 23MachísSubstituted forVadilloat 62'minutes
- 9SoldadoBooked at 48minsSubstituted forFernándezat 58'minutesBooked at 87mins
Substitutes
- 4Gonalons
- 5Martínez
- 7Vadillo
- 11Köybasi
- 13Escandell
- 20Ramos
- 24Fernández
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 3PiquéBooked at 45mins
- 15Lenglet
- 24FirpoSubstituted forFatiat 45'minutes
- 20Roberto
- 21de Jong
- 4RakiticSubstituted forVidalat 62'minutes
- 27PérezSubstituted forMessiat 45'minutes
- 9SuárezBooked at 21mins
- 17Griezmann
Substitutes
- 5Busquets
- 6Todibo
- 8Arthur
- 10Messi
- 13Murara Neto
- 22Vidal
- 31Fati
- Referee:
- Guillermo Cuadra Fernández
- Attendance:
- 18,880
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home26%
- Away74%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home22
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Granada CF 2, Barcelona 0.
Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Maxime Gonalons (Granada CF).
Attempt missed. Álvaro Vadillo (Granada CF) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).
Álvaro Vadillo (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Barcelona. Arturo Vidal tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.
Booking
Carlos Fernández (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card.
Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Carlos Fernández (Granada CF).
Foul by Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona).
Álvaro Vadillo (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Nélson Semedo (Barcelona).
Substitution
Substitution, Granada CF. Maxime Gonalons replaces Yangel Herrera.
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anssumane Fati.
Attempt blocked. Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Attempt saved. Antonio Puertas (Granada CF) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).
Ángel Montoro (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Antonio Puertas.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Yangel Herrera.
Attempt blocked. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.
Attempt missed. Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Víctor Díaz.
Luis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Domingos Duarte (Granada CF).
Goal!
Goal! Granada CF 2, Barcelona 0. Álvaro Vadillo (Granada CF) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
VAR Decision: Penalty Granada CF.
Penalty conceded by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Foul by Nélson Semedo (Barcelona).
Carlos Fernández (Granada CF) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Arturo Vidal replaces Ivan Rakitic.
Substitution
Substitution, Granada CF. Álvaro Vadillo replaces Darwin Machís.
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ramón Azeez (Granada CF).
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ángel Montoro (Granada CF).
Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.