Spanish La Liga
Granada2Barcelona0

Granada 2-0 Barcelona: Hosts stun champions to move top of La Liga

Granada celebrate scoring against Barcelona
Granada celebrate Alvaro Vadillo's penalty strike against Barcelona

Promoted Granada stunned champions Barcelona to move top of La Liga.

Ramon Azeez headed in at the back post with barely two minutes on the clock.

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde introduced Lionel Messi and Ansu Fati at half-time, but Alvaro Vadillo added the hosts' second from the penalty spot after Arturo Vidal handled in the area.

The result leaves Barcelona three points behind Granada in seventh and they have now failed to score in six of their last seven La Liga away matches.

Line-ups

Granada

  • 1Dantas da Silva
  • 16Díaz
  • 22Coutinho Meneses Duarte
  • 6Sánchez
  • 15Neva
  • 21HerreraBooked at 49minsSubstituted forGonalonsat 83'minutes
  • 19Montoro
  • 10Rodríguez Díaz
  • 12Azeez
  • 23MachísSubstituted forVadilloat 62'minutes
  • 9SoldadoBooked at 48minsSubstituted forFernándezat 58'minutesBooked at 87mins

Substitutes

  • 4Gonalons
  • 5Martínez
  • 7Vadillo
  • 11Köybasi
  • 13Escandell
  • 20Ramos
  • 24Fernández

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Nélson Semedo
  • 3PiquéBooked at 45mins
  • 15Lenglet
  • 24FirpoSubstituted forFatiat 45'minutes
  • 20Roberto
  • 21de Jong
  • 4RakiticSubstituted forVidalat 62'minutes
  • 27PérezSubstituted forMessiat 45'minutes
  • 9SuárezBooked at 21mins
  • 17Griezmann

Substitutes

  • 5Busquets
  • 6Todibo
  • 8Arthur
  • 10Messi
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 22Vidal
  • 31Fati
Referee:
Guillermo Cuadra Fernández
Attendance:
18,880

Match Stats

Home TeamGranadaAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home26%
Away74%
Shots
Home9
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home22
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Granada CF 2, Barcelona 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Granada CF 2, Barcelona 0.

Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Maxime Gonalons (Granada CF).

Attempt missed. Álvaro Vadillo (Granada CF) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).

Álvaro Vadillo (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, Barcelona. Arturo Vidal tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.

Booking

Carlos Fernández (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card.

Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Carlos Fernández (Granada CF).

Foul by Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona).

Álvaro Vadillo (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Nélson Semedo (Barcelona).

Substitution

Substitution, Granada CF. Maxime Gonalons replaces Yangel Herrera.

Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anssumane Fati.

Attempt blocked. Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

Attempt saved. Antonio Puertas (Granada CF) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).

Ángel Montoro (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Antonio Puertas.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Yangel Herrera.

Attempt blocked. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.

Attempt missed. Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Víctor Díaz.

Luis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Domingos Duarte (Granada CF).

Goal!

Goal! Granada CF 2, Barcelona 0. Álvaro Vadillo (Granada CF) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

VAR Decision: Penalty Granada CF.

Penalty conceded by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Foul by Nélson Semedo (Barcelona).

Carlos Fernández (Granada CF) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Arturo Vidal replaces Ivan Rakitic.

Substitution

Substitution, Granada CF. Álvaro Vadillo replaces Darwin Machís.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ramón Azeez (Granada CF).

Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ángel Montoro (Granada CF).

Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 21st September 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Granada5311115610
2Sevilla431051410
3Atl Madrid531154110
4Villarreal522112848
5Real Madrid42209638
6Ath Bilbao42204138
7Barcelona521212937
8Levante52126517
9Osasuna51404317
10Real Sociedad42114317
11Alavés41212205
12Real Betis512269-35
13Real Valladolid512247-35
14Celta Vigo512236-35
15Valencia411257-24
16Mallorca411224-24
17Espanyol411226-44
18Getafe403134-13
19Eibar502347-32
20Leganés400417-60
View full Spanish La Liga table

