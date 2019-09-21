Bayern Munich 4-0 Cologne: Lewandowski stars as Coutinho scores first goal

Robert Lewandowski scored in Bayern Munich's 3-0 Champions League win against Red Star Belgrade

Robert Lewandowski made it nine goals in five Bundesliga matches as champions Bayern Munich comfortably beat Cologne.

Lewandowski rounded off a swift passing move as the hosts led after three minutes and doubled his tally with a header shortly after half-time.

Summer addition Philippe Coutinho scored his first Bayern goal with a retaken penalty after the visitors' Kingsley Ehizibue was shown a red card.

Substitute Ivan Perisic then fired low into the corner for his side's fourth.

Victory against promoted Cologne sees Bayern remain undefeated after five matches and return to winning ways after drawing 1-1 with RB Leipzig last weekend.

The champions made the perfect start as Joshua Kimmich played Lewandowski through, and they almost added a second 10 minutes later as Coutinho's curling free-kick struck the post.

Kimmich got his second assist when Bayern's in-form striker Lewandowski headed in from his inviting corner.

Despite Lewandowski chasing a hat-trick, Coutinho was allowed to take the penalty after defender Ehizibue bundled him over in the area.

The Brazilian's initial strike down the middle was ruled out due to players encroaching in the area, but the Barcelona loanee kept his cool to fire into the roof of the net on his second attempt.

Croatian Perisic's effort from the edge of the area with 17 minutes remaining completed a satisfying week for Niko Kovac's side, who opened their Champions League campaign with a 3-0 win over Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday.