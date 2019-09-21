AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan: Romelu Lukaku scores in derby win

From the section

Romelu Lukaku is the first Belgian to score in the Milan derby since 1914

Romelu Lukaku scored in his first Milan derby as Inter beat AC Milan.

Marcelo Brozovic gave Antonio Conte's Inter the lead with a deflected strike, which was confirmed after a VAR review.

Former Manchester United forward Lukaku headed home his third goal in four Serie A matches from Nicolo Barella's cross.

Inter hit the woodwork twice late on, through Matteo Politano and Antonio Candreva, with Milan's Theo Hernandez also striking the post.

The result takes Inter - who have won all four of their league games this season so far - back to the top of the table, above champions Juventus, who beat Verona 2-1 earlier on Saturday.

Inter last won the Serie A title in 2010 as part of the treble under Jose Mourinho.