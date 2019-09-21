Mauricio Pochettino: 'No complaints' with VAR after Tottenham lose at Leicester

Media playback is not supported on this device Leicester 2-1 Tottenham: Mauricio Pochettino refuses to criticise VAR after defeat

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has "no complaints" with VAR after a marginal offside call proved key in their 2-1 defeat at Leicester City.

With Spurs leading through Harry Kane's opportune finish, Serge Aurier's low drive was disallowed for a tight offside call against Son Heung-min.

Moments later, Ricardo Pereira levelled before James Maddison's late winner.

"I trust in the referees and I'm not going to complain," said Pochettino.

"I am always talking about sometimes it [VAR] benefits you and sometimes against you. That is football.

"After you can't complain. You have to accept it."

Replays of Aurier's disallowed effort are inconclusive with disagreement among pundits and on social media about whether Son was offside.

It is the first time VAR has ruled out two goals in one Premier League match, with Leicester earlier seeing a Wilfred Ndidi effort disallowed for offside.

"We need to analyse the game in a different way," said Pochettino, whose side are now winless in their last nine Premier League away games.

"It [VAR] is completely fair. I am not disappointed with that. I am disappointed we conceded two goals.

"We dominated the game and we deserved more but that is football. It can change quick. We need to keep working. We have a lot of games coming and we need to be ready."

The Premier League told BBC Sport: "The VAR has to judge offside based on the evidence provided. Once the line is drawn it becomes objective as the player is either onside or offside.

"The key thing to note is that the VAR can only use the technology and the information at their disposal."

Leicester have now lost once in their last nine Premier League home games, as they strengthen their credentials of being top-six contenders.

"It's what happens with VAR, you have to get your head round it. It works for you and against you," said Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers on BT Sport. "It worked both ways for us today.

"We spoke with the players in pre-season about VAR. You have to deal with it, sometimes for you and against you. Have to accept it and move on. It was a very important three points."

It's still a subjective decision

Former England international Karen Carney on 5 Live

"If you're a Spurs fan you are scratching your head. The VAR lines are meant to be objective but they are still drawn by a person so it's still a subjective decision.

"For me, the offside law has become ridiculous and VAR just underlines that.

"The fatigue of Tottenham took its toll in the second half. The key moment was the VAR decision which completely killed them.

"Leicester though were the better team throughout and had the energy to come back. Their second-half performance earned them the game."

Former Man Utd, Aston Villa and Coventry striker Dion Dublin on 5 Live

"I genuinely couldn't see what part of his body was offside. I thought it was a perfectly good goal."

Your view

Fred, Hampshire: The amount of Tottenham fans blasting VAR when it has been the saviour on more times than for any other team is laughable.

Fiona: It certainly adds extra drama to the game.

Ken, Newcastle: Another 3 points for VAR. Flying.

Jon, Spurs fan: Refereeing decisions should never be the determining factor in a result. An absolute farce. VAR will drive fans away from football in droves.

Grant: No point in using VAR if you are going to ignore it just because it is close.

Murray: I thought VAR was supposed to reduce controversy but it's creating even more. It's great for the game.