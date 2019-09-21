Partick Thistle: Gary Caldwell says groundwork laid for promotion

Gary Caldwell was sacked by Partick Thistle on Wednesday

Gary Caldwell says "the groundwork has been laid to challenge for promotion this season" after being sacked as Partick Thistle manager.

The former Scotland defender, 37, was dismissed with the club second-bottom of the Championship.

A club statement said it was the "unanimous" view of the board that change was required.

"I strongly believe the next manager has a great team to work with," said Caldwell.

Caldwell, who has previously managed Wigan and Chesterfield, took charge in October 2018 after Alan Archibald's departure.

However, after finishing sixth last season, Thistle were without a league win this term.

Caldwell though defended his record, pointing out he has a win ratio of 46.8% since January.

"The squad that has been assembled is, in my opinion, one of the best in the league, but integrating so many new players takes time," he told the League Managers Association website.

"I am disappointed that I will not be able to fulfil the vision of success I had for Partick Thistle. All I can do is wish the boys and the fans well for the season ahead, it's all still there to play for.

"I am only 37 years old and I believe that this experience will make me better. I look forward to my next challenge, wherever that may be."