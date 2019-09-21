Kieran Tierney: Scotland defender makes injury comeback for Arsenal U23

Kieran Tierney played for Arsenal Under-23s on Friday

Scotland defender Kieran Tierney played his first match of the season for Arsenal's Under-23 side on Friday.

The left-back, a £25m summer signing from Celtic, has not featured since undergoing a double hernia operation in May following an injury-disrupted 2018-19 campaign.

Tierney, 22, played 63 minutes of the draw with Wolves U23 before being replaced.

"Class to be back!" the defender, capped 12 times, wrote on Instagram.

Fellow full-back Hector Bellerin also made his injury comeback on Friday, featuring alongside Tierney for the first time since January.

"Congrats on your comeback @hectorbellerin and thanks for helping me settle in!" the Scot continued.