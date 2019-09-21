Kieran Tierney: Scotland defender makes injury comeback for Arsenal U23

Kieran Tierney
Kieran Tierney played for Arsenal Under-23s on Friday

Scotland defender Kieran Tierney played his first match of the season for Arsenal's Under-23 side on Friday.

The left-back, a £25m summer signing from Celtic, has not featured since undergoing a double hernia operation in May following an injury-disrupted 2018-19 campaign.

Tierney, 22, played 63 minutes of the draw with Wolves U23 before being replaced.

"Class to be back!" the defender, capped 12 times, wrote on Instagram.

Fellow full-back Hector Bellerin also made his injury comeback on Friday, featuring alongside Tierney for the first time since January.

"Congrats on your comeback @hectorbellerin and thanks for helping me settle in!" the Scot continued.

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you