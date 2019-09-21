Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Hearts, Hibernian, Celtic, Kilmarnock, Levein, Anichebe, Grezda

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Eros Grezda will be told he will never kick another ball for Rangers after being accused of spitting on a Ballymena player. Steven Gerrard is set to throw the book at the Albanian winger after the incident while playing for Rangers Colts against the Northern Irish club on Wednesday. (Scottish Sun)

Kilmarnock are keen on former Everton striker Victor Anichebe. The club have been in talks with the 31-year-old's representatives, trying to convince the Nigerian forward, who is a free agent, to make the move to the Scottish Premiership. (Daily Record)

Craig Levein has been approached by agents of managers who want to replace him at Hearts. Levein, who is also director of football at Tynecastle, revealed he'd been called by opportunistic representatives ahead of Sunday's Edinburgh derby. (Scottish Sun)

Neil Lennon says it's crazy that Edinburgh rivals Levein and Paul Heckingbottom could face the axe, with both managers under pressure ahead of Sunday's match at Easter Road. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts captain Christophe Berra claims it's nonsense to suggest Levein has lost the dressing room. (Scottish Sun)

Steven Robinson has blasted speculation linking him with a move to Hearts as "disrespectful" to both him and Levein. Reports - refuted by Hearts - suggested the Motherwell boss was being lined up as a replacement for the under-fire Tynecastle manager. (Daily Record, print edition)

Heckingbottom insists he doesn't need a public vote of confidence ahead of the derby because "it doesn't mean anything anyway". (Daily Record)

Celtic defender Christophe Jullien says it was "a little bit of a sad feeling" not to leave Rennes with all three points on Thursday night after a 1-1 draw. (Daily Record)

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton says Jullien "looks like he's going to be a rock" and "makes good decisions" at the heart of defence. (Daily Record)

Greg Taylor is in contention for a Celtic debut against former club Kilmarnock at Parkhead on Sunday. The £2.2m signing has yet to make an appearances since his late dealine-day switch but an injury to Belgian left-back Boli Bolingoli looks set to hand the Scotland international, 21, his first start. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)

Joe Cardle admits he felt devastated for Gary Caldwell after the former Celtic and Scotland defender was sacked as Partick Thistle boss this week. Caldwell was dismissed with Thistle second-bottom of the Championship without a win this season. (Daily Record, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Stuart Hogg will use the memory of a best friend tragically killed in a road accident as inspiration when Scotland begin their quest for Rugby World Cup glory against Ireland on Sunday. The full-back was just 17 and travelling home from a sevens tournament in 2009 when the car he was in crashed in the Borders, killing Richard Wilkinson, who had won an argument with Hogg to sit in the passenger seat. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)