Scottish League Two
Edinburgh City15:00Queen's Park
Venue: Ainslie Park

Edinburgh City v Queen's Park

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers76102391419
2Edinburgh City75111611516
3Cowdenbeath7502148615
4Queen's Park723268-29
5Annan Athletic7232711-49
6Albion72231315-28
7Stenhousemuir7223711-48
8Elgin713378-16
9Stirling711537-44
10Brechin7106513-83
