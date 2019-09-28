Cove Rangers v Annan Athletic
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cove Rangers
|7
|6
|1
|0
|23
|9
|14
|19
|2
|Edinburgh City
|7
|5
|1
|1
|16
|11
|5
|16
|3
|Cowdenbeath
|7
|5
|0
|2
|14
|8
|6
|15
|4
|Queen's Park
|7
|2
|3
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|9
|5
|Annan Athletic
|7
|2
|3
|2
|7
|11
|-4
|9
|6
|Albion
|7
|2
|2
|3
|13
|15
|-2
|8
|7
|Stenhousemuir
|7
|2
|2
|3
|7
|11
|-4
|8
|8
|Elgin
|7
|1
|3
|3
|7
|8
|-1
|6
|9
|Stirling
|7
|1
|1
|5
|3
|7
|-4
|4
|10
|Brechin
|7
|1
|0
|6
|5
|13
|-8
|3