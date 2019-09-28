Eastleigh v Hartlepool United
-
- From the section Conference
Match details to follow.
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bromley
|13
|8
|5
|0
|22
|13
|9
|29
|2
|Halifax
|13
|8
|1
|4
|23
|14
|9
|25
|3
|Woking
|13
|7
|4
|2
|21
|12
|9
|25
|4
|Yeovil
|13
|8
|1
|4
|21
|13
|8
|25
|5
|Dover
|13
|7
|2
|4
|19
|15
|4
|23
|6
|Dag & Red
|13
|6
|4
|3
|18
|15
|3
|22
|7
|Barrow
|13
|6
|1
|6
|22
|18
|4
|19
|8
|Barnet
|12
|5
|4
|3
|16
|16
|0
|19
|9
|Maidenhead United
|13
|5
|3
|5
|18
|13
|5
|18
|10
|Solihull Moors
|12
|5
|2
|5
|19
|15
|4
|17
|11
|Notts County
|13
|4
|5
|4
|18
|15
|3
|17
|12
|Stockport
|13
|5
|2
|6
|15
|20
|-5
|17
|13
|Torquay
|13
|4
|4
|5
|19
|21
|-2
|16
|14
|Harrogate
|13
|4
|4
|5
|15
|17
|-2
|16
|15
|Fylde
|12
|4
|4
|4
|18
|21
|-3
|16
|16
|Eastleigh
|13
|4
|4
|5
|14
|17
|-3
|16
|17
|Hartlepool
|13
|4
|4
|5
|16
|20
|-4
|16
|18
|Boreham Wood
|13
|4
|3
|6
|20
|16
|4
|15
|19
|Sutton United
|13
|3
|6
|4
|16
|16
|0
|15
|20
|Aldershot
|13
|4
|2
|7
|12
|18
|-6
|14
|21
|Wrexham
|12
|2
|5
|5
|16
|20
|-4
|11
|22
|Ebbsfleet
|13
|2
|4
|7
|16
|25
|-9
|10
|23
|Chesterfield
|13
|1
|6
|6
|15
|24
|-9
|9
|24
|Chorley
|13
|1
|6
|6
|12
|27
|-15
|9