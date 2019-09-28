National League
Stockport15:00Torquay
Venue: Edgeley Park

Stockport County v Torquay United

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bromley138502213929
2Halifax138142314925
3Woking137422112925
4Yeovil138142113825
5Dover137241915423
6Dag & Red136431815322
7Barrow136162218419
8Barnet125431616019
9Maidenhead United135351813518
10Solihull Moors125251915417
11Notts County134541815317
12Stockport135261520-517
13Torquay134451921-216
14Harrogate134451517-216
15Fylde124441821-316
16Eastleigh134451417-316
17Hartlepool134451620-416
18Boreham Wood134362016415
19Sutton United133641616015
20Aldershot134271218-614
21Wrexham122551620-411
22Ebbsfleet132471625-910
23Chesterfield131661524-99
24Chorley131661227-159
