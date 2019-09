Brian Flynn will take charge of Wrexham for the first time since 2001 when they host Ebbsfleet United in the National League on Saturday.

Flynn has been put in temporary charge following the departure of Bryan Hughes on Wednesday.

Wrexham's 3-2 loss at AFC Fylde on Tuesday was their eighth game without a win and they are 21st in the table.

Ebbsfleet are one place and a point behind them in 22nd, although they beat Barnet 3-0 in midweek.