Bournemouth v West Ham United

West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has not conceded a Premier League goal in 343 minutes

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth trio Simon Francis, Lloyd Kelly and Arnaut Danjuma all made their comebacks from injury in the EFL Cup in midweek and could feature.

David Brooks, Dan Gosling, Adam Smith, Junior Stanislas and Charlie Daniels are still unavailable.

West Ham are boosted by the return of Arthur Masuaku following suspension.

Ryan Fredericks is being assessed after he suffered a knock last week but Manuel Lanzini, Michail Antonio and Winston Reid all remain sidelined.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@alistairmann01: This is a meeting of two sides who suffered humiliating Carabao Cup exits in midweek - both results having been a marked contrast to Bournemouth and West Ham's Premier League delight only a few days earlier.

In truth, though a tilt at silverware may have been nice, their respective victories against Southampton and Manchester United will offset the losses to Burton and Oxford.

The two clubs enter the weekend in the top six and regardless of their cup embarrassment will still be oozing with self-belief; they did after all, field 19 changes between them on Wednesday evening.

With a history of goals in this fixture, there seems every reason to think this will be an entertaining spectacle.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "Our early game against West Ham last season was very early in the manager's reign there and he was still implementing his ideas. I think they have very good players and the have had a good start to the season, so it promises to be a good game."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Eddie Howe's Bournemouth side are playing well and have got home advantage, so I am backing them to come out on top, just.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v former Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth have won four of the eight previous Premier League encounters (D2, L2).

The Cherries are unbeaten in the past five league meetings (W3, D2) and completed the league double over West Ham last term.

There have been 17 goals scored in four top-flight matches between the sides at the Vitality Stadium.

Only eight of the 30 Premier League goals in this fixture were scored in the first half, and 10 of the last 11 have come in the second half.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth's haul of 10 points from six matches equals their best start to a Premier League season.

They are looking to win three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since August 2018.

Both of the Cherries' defeats this term have been against sides above them in the league - prior to this game, they are sixth and West Ham fifth.

They have kept only one clean sheet in their last 10 league matches.

The score in each of Bournemouth's last four league games has been 3-1, with two wins and two defeats by that scoreline.

Callum Wilson is looking to score in four consecutive Premier League games for the first time.

West Ham