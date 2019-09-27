Wolverhampton Wanderers v Watford

Last weekend's 8-0 loss to Manchester City was the heaviest league defeat in Watford's history

TEAM NEWS

Wolves made 10 changes in the Carabao Cup in midweek and will recall most of the players rested against Reading.

Romain Saiss returns after completing a one-game ban following his sending off at Crystal Palace last weekend.

Watford will monitor defender Craig Cathcart, who is back in training after several weeks out with a thigh problem.

Danny Welbeck is fit after scoring in midweek on his comeback from injury, though the Hornets are likely to be cautious with the injury-prone striker.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@vksparks: When these two met towards the end of last season, they were fighting it out for Europe. Now, they're scrapping at the foot of the table - and are yet to record a league win between them this campaign.

Quique Sanchez Flores has at least picked up his first victory since rejoining Watford, as they responded to their humbling at Manchester City - whilst Wolves needed penalties to progress to the Carabao Cup fourth round.

But keeping goals out remains a big problem for both sides - and given the 'must not lose' nature of this one, injured Watford skipper Troy Deeney is anticipating "either 4-4 - or a real boring tight affair".

Let's hope it's the former!

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Watford head coach Quique Sanchez Flores: "I'm not used to being in this kind of position.

"I don't remember teams I had bottom of the league table never in my life, but I have the feeling that I know the team, I know the atmosphere here in Watford and all of these kind of things can help a lot at the moment to take good decisions.

"I like these players, I like the squad, I trust in them and I think they are able to change the situation."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Watford were lucky to get away with just an 8-0 defeat at Manchester City last weekend, so they have got to recover from that.

This is a great fixture for Wolves. They are also in the bottom two and without a win, but at least they got some encouragement from the way they nicked a point against Crystal Palace last time out, and I would back them to get all three here.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v former Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

None of the four top-flight matches between the sides has ended in a home win, and last season's two games - the only previous Premier League encounters - were both won by the away team.

The last home win in this fixture (in any division) was Watford's 2-1 victory at Vicarage Road in a Championship match in November 2012.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have won only three of their 12 Premier League matches against teams starting the day bottom of the table (D2, L7).

The five goals Wolves let in against Chelsea in their last home league game were as many as they had conceded in their previous nine top-flight matches at Molineux.

Since promotion in 2018, Wolves have lost just one Premier League fixture in which they scored the first goal (against Cardiff in November 2018).

They have failed to score the opening goal in any of their last seven top-flight matches (including one 0-0 draw).

Watford