Sheffield United v Liverpool

After winning at Everton last weekend, Sheffield United can record back-to-back league victories against Merseyside opposition

TEAM NEWS

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder made 10 changes for the Carabao Cup defeat to Sunderland and will recall the majority of those rested in midweek.

David McGoldrick is a major doubt with a groin injury, while fellow forward Billy Sharp completes a three-game ban.

Liverpool are optimistic Sadio Mane will be available despite suffering a dead leg against Chelsea on Sunday.

Naby Keita is fit after making his comeback from injury against MK Dons but Xherdan Shaqiri is ruled out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: Even after losing to Sunderland on Wednesday, you could sense the excitement in Chris Wilder's words - "we've got the European champions coming here on Saturday lunchtime".

He's got good reason to be so enthused too, with his team faring well in the Premier League, and this game the first at Bramall Lane* to truly herald their remarkable rise since Wilder took charge in 2016.

The Blades do at least have history on their side, with no Liverpool win in any of their last SIX visits.

But, in the here and now, they'll need to be at their very VERY best and hope Jurgen Klopp's team have a rare off day. A really, really big one.

*No disrespect to the other visitors to Bramall Lane this season - Crystal Palace, Leicester and Southampton - but they have all played Championship games there since the Blades were last in the top flight.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder: "Playing the European champions at home was always going to be one of those fixtures we were looking at.

"I want my team to be competitive as always, as we have been this season.

"But for me, this a reward for the club and the supporters who have followed their club through thick and thin. The long-term challenge is for this to be a regular fixture."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have never won a Premier League match away to Sheffield United (D2, L1), scoring just once.

Bramall Lane is one of only three stadiums Liverpool have played at without winning in the Premier League, along with Nottingham Forest's City Ground (five games) and Blackpool's Bloomfield Road (one match).

The Reds' last victory away to the Blades came in August 1990, when - as reigning champions - they won 3-1 thanks to goals from John Barnes, Ray Houghton and Ian Rush. The home side played 75 minutes with a defender, John Pemberton, in goal after keeper Simon Tracey was injured.

Sheffield United

The Blades can win back-to-back Premier League games, a feat they last achieved in 2006.

However, defeat would see them lose three consecutive home matches in the top flight for the first time since 1990.

All seven of Sheffield United's Premier League goals have been scored by different players this season (including two own goals).

Since August 2014, Chris Wilder has won more English league games (125) and earned more points (426) than any other manager in the top four tiers.

Liverpool