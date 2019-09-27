Crystal Palace v Norwich City

Just three league goals have been scored at Selhurst Park this term, a joint league-low with Newcastle's St James' Park

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace are assessing Mamadou Sakho's fitness after Roy Hodgson confirmed he has suffered an injury.

Forward Connor Wickham returned to first-team training this week but is unlikely to be involved.

Norwich's lengthy injury list now includes goalkeeper Tim Krul and captain Alex Tettey with both men missing out against the Eagles.

Defender Max Aarons has recovered from an ankle injury sooner than expected and could be involved.

Ralf Fahrmann is rated doubtful with Onel Hernandez, Timm Klose, Tom Trybull, Mario Vrancic and Christoph Zimmermann all still on the sidelines for the Canaries.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@johnrodercomm: A Premier League away trip to the capital for Norwich fans usually ends in disappointment. The last time the Canaries won in London in the top flight was in April 2012.

With Crystal Palace unbeaten at home in the league this season, will this be another unsuccessful visit to Selhurst Park for the Norfolk side?

Norwich have only scored once away from Carrow Road so far, with Teemu Pukki netting in the defeat at Liverpool.

However, the Finnish striker has six league goals in 2019-20, two more than Crystal Palace have managed in total, and he could well be the difference in what's likely to be a closely-contested match.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson: "I'm expecting to play against a very good team I must say all of the information that we the coaching staff have been given, they look very, very good. When they lost at Liverpool (on the opening day) I remember watching thinking they were a very, very good team. I would rather be playing against another team, a team I feared a bit less.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Apart from Watford, Norwich have conceded more than every other team - so I think Roy Hodgson's Palace side will get some chances this time.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace have won only five of their 22 top-flight matches against Norwich (D7, L10).

However, the Eagles completed the double over Norwich when both sides were last in the Premier League in 2015-16.

Norwich are winless in their last 15 away league matches against Palace (D5, L10), last recording a victory in May 1996.

In every Premier League season that Crystal Palace and Norwich have met, at least one of the sides has been relegated.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace will equal their Premier League club record of six unbeaten home matches if they avoid defeat (W2, D3).

Palace have won 11 league fixtures in 2019 - they won 12 in both the calendar years of 2017 and 2018.

The Eagles are yet to score in the opening 30 minutes of a league game this term.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson has lost his last two matches against Norwich in all competitions.

Only two Palace players have scored a league goal this campaign: Jordan Ayew (two) and Patrick van Aanholt.

Wilfried Zaha has scored one goal in 18 home league appearances since the start of last season.

Norwich