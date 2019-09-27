Everton v Manchester City

Everton manager Marco Silva has attracted criticism from fans after losses to Bournemouth and Sheffield United

TEAM NEWS

Midfielder Andre Gomes may be out until mid-October with the rib injury that has seen him miss Everton's last three matches.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin remains a long-term absentee with a thigh injury but Alex Iwobi could start after impressing in the midweek Carabao Cup win.

Manchester City are expected to make several changes from the side that won at Preston on Tuesday.

Kevin de Bruyne, Nicolas Otamendi and Sergio Aguero are all set to return.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: With all respect to Sheffield Wednesday, Everton's League Cup win at Hillsborough in midweek will have done little to ease the anxiety of the Goodison faithful, who are particularly disgruntled after back-to-back league defeats against Bournemouth and Sheffield United.

Marco Silva - currently the favourite to be the next top-flight manager sacked - needs a result to disperse the doubters, and beating the champions would clearly be an outstanding result.

City's injury-hit central defence has barely been tested in wins over Shakhtar Donetsk, Watford and Preston. Everton will be disappointed if they can't at least ruffle some City feathers whilst Aymeric Laporte and former Evertonian John Stones are injured.

In all probability though Marco Silva will have to hope for an improved performance, whilst an improved result may have to wait for another day.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I can only see a City win here; they are just too good.

Yes, Dominic Calvert-Lewin might cause them a few problems in the air and, defensively, they are going to be under more pressure than they were against Watford last week - but they should still be able to cope.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton's 4-0 win against Manchester City in January 2017 is their only victory in 12 Premier League meetings (D4, L7).

City can win four consecutive league matches against Everton for the first time since March 1972.

Everton

Everton have seven points after six Premier League matches, one more than at this stage of Marco Silva's debut campaign last season.

The Toffees' loss versus Sheffield United ended a six-match winning run at home in the Premier League.

Everton could lose three consecutive league games, equalling their longest losing streak under Marco Silva, set in February - when the sequence included a 2-0 home defeat by Manchester City

They have won 10 home Premier League matches against reigning champions - only Liverpool, with 13, have won more.

Under Silva, Everton have recovered a league-low four points from losing positions, drawing four and losing 17 of 21 games in which they have trailed.

They have also conceded a league-high 20 goals from set-pieces under their current manager, including four this season (excluding penalties).

Manchester City