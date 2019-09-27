Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea are without a clean sheet in nine league and cup games this term

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea left-back Emerson is out for at least a month after he suffered a reoccurrence of a hamstring injury.

Antonio Rudiger and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are also missing, while Andreas Christensen is doubtful.

Brighton defender Shane Duffy has been ruled out with a calf strain and Bernardo is also absent.

Solly March and Leandro Trossard are unlikely to feature but Glenn Murray and Alireza Jahanbakhsh could both return following injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: Frank Lampard has the worst record in his opening nine games of any Chelsea boss this century. Blues fans couldn't care less. Their support of the club legend is unwavering. They know he's been handcuffed by the transfer embargo. They're loving his trust in the kids. By May, half of the team could have come through the youth ranks. Their progress is one of the features of the season so far.

The first home win of the season, against Grimsby, will also have relieved some anxieties.

Brighton's Graham Potter has progressive beliefs. But isn't it dangerous to change the DNA of a side in such a short time if you haven't got enough quality players to implement it? Injuries dictated 11 debutants in the Carabao Cup. The squad looks too thin to have allowed experienced players to leave on loan.

Their record away at the established top-six sides is awful - 12 defeats in 13! It'll take a major upset for that to change.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Brighton head coach Graham Potter: "We are creating chances and are about where I expect us to be after six [Premier League] matches.

"But you get what you get and there is no point in feeling sorry for yourself. I am confident with the quality we have that it will turn around."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Brighton will try to play rather than park the bus and they deserve plaudits for that, but it will help Chelsea - just like it helped Manchester City last month.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton have lost all eight league meetings with Chelsea (four in the second tier and four in the Premier League).

Defeat for Brighton would set a new Football League record (dating back to 1888) for most games played against a particular opponent with a 100% losing record.

Chelsea have won all five competitive home fixtures against the Seagulls by an aggregate score of 12-0.

Brighton have failed to score in both of their previous Premier League trips to Stamford Bridge and have mustered just two shots on target.

Chelsea

Chelsea have eight points after six matches, their joint-fewest over the last 18 Premier League campaigns.

They have equalled their Premier League club record of three home games without a win at the start of a season (D2, L1).

The last time Chelsea failed to win any of their opening four league matches at Stamford Bridge was in 1986-87.

The Blues have conceded 13 league goals, the third-highest tally in the division.

The last time Chelsea failed to keep a single clean sheet in their opening seven top-flight games was in 1990-91.

Tammy Abraham has scored seven goals in his last four league matches.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has conceded more Premier League goals (13) than he has made league saves (10).

