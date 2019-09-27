Aston Villa v Burnley

Aston Villa have have lost three of the last four Premier League games in which they have scored the first goal

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith made nine changes against Brighton in the Carabao Cup and will recall a number of key players.

Henri Lansbury is out with an ankle injury, while this game comes too soon for Jonathan Kodjia and James Chester.

Burnley could recall winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson, who has recovered from a calf problem.

Dwight McNeil is expected to be fit despite suffering a dead leg against Norwich.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: Aston Villa ended their mini goal drought at Arsenal last Sunday but two other worrying trends developed; an inability to hold on to a lead and a failure to beat 10 men.

With just one win to their name, Dean Smith's side have slipped into the relegation zone and face a Burnley side who comfortably dispatched another Premier League newcomer a week ago.

Chris Wood scored the goals, Ashley Barnes spilt blood and everybody else wearing claret battled for the cause.

It's a very different test to the one Villa tackled at the Emirates but every bit as challenging.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "Everything is a challenge and in a way that keeps the hunger, keeps the edge in what we do, and when we play with that, we're a strong side.

"So far this season there's only really been the second half at Brighton where we didn't perform.

"We've performed well this season, and we've got to keep doing that."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is a tough one for Villa, because they need some points after only winning one of their first six games. They are not doing badly, but just look a little short of confidence to me.

It is hard to back against Burnley, because of what they are, and how they do it, but I think Dean Smith's side will edge it somehow.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v former Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley have lost only one of their last eight top-flight meetings with Aston Villa (W3, D4).

The most recent encounter came in May 2015, when the Clarets won 1-0 at Villa Park on the final day of the season courtesy of a Danny Ings goal.

All 12 Premier League goals in games between these sides have been scored by British players.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa have lost three of the last four top-flight games in which they have scored the first goal.

The Villans are looking to record three consecutive Premier League clean sheets at Villa Park for the first time since 2012.

Villa have not conceded a first-half goal in five of their six Premier League matches this season.

Burnley