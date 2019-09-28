Scottish Premiership
St Mirren15:00Hearts
Venue: Simple Digital Arena

St Mirren v Heart of Midlothian

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic76102251719
2Rangers65011651115
3Aberdeen632194511
4Motherwell63121210210
5Ross County631289-110
6Livingston62229908
7Kilmarnock621357-27
8Hearts6123912-35
9Hamilton612359-45
10Hibernian7124616-105
11St Mirren611436-34
12St Johnstone6033517-123
