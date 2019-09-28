Goal! Hibernian 1, Celtic 1. Ryan Christie (Celtic) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Moritz Bauer.
Hibernian v Celtic
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Hibernian
- 28Maxwell
- 17James
- 18Jackson
- 4Hanlon
- 16Stevenson
- 20Hallberg
- 6Vela
- 14Mallan
- 23Allan
- 19Middleton
- 9Doidge
Substitutes
- 1Marciano
- 3Whittaker
- 7Horgan
- 11Newell
- 22Kamberi
- 32Shaw
- 33Murray
Celtic
- 67Forster
- 13Bauer
- 2Jullien
- 35Ajer
- 23Bolingoli-Mbombo
- 8Brown
- 42McGregor
- 49Forrest
- 21Ntcham
- 17Christie
- 22Edouard
Substitutes
- 1Gordon
- 10Bayo
- 11Sinclair
- 15Hayes
- 18Rogic
- 27Elyounoussi
- 33Elhamed
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Goal!
Foul by Glenn Middleton (Hibernian).
Moritz Bauer (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Ryan Christie (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Olivier Ntcham (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Ryan Christie (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian).
Goal!
Own Goal by Kristoffer Ajer, Celtic. Hibernian 1, Celtic 0.
Attempt blocked. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Moritz Bauer (Celtic).
Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo (Celtic).
Christian Doidge (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.