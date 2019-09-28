Scottish Premiership
Hibernian1Celtic1

Hibernian v Celtic

Line-ups

Hibernian

  • 28Maxwell
  • 17James
  • 18Jackson
  • 4Hanlon
  • 16Stevenson
  • 20Hallberg
  • 6Vela
  • 14Mallan
  • 23Allan
  • 19Middleton
  • 9Doidge

Substitutes

  • 1Marciano
  • 3Whittaker
  • 7Horgan
  • 11Newell
  • 22Kamberi
  • 32Shaw
  • 33Murray

Celtic

  • 67Forster
  • 13Bauer
  • 2Jullien
  • 35Ajer
  • 23Bolingoli-Mbombo
  • 8Brown
  • 42McGregor
  • 49Forrest
  • 21Ntcham
  • 17Christie
  • 22Edouard

Substitutes

  • 1Gordon
  • 10Bayo
  • 11Sinclair
  • 15Hayes
  • 18Rogic
  • 27Elyounoussi
  • 33Elhamed
Referee:
Kevin Clancy

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernianAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home0
Away7
Shots on Target
Home0
Away4
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Hibernian 1, Celtic 1. Ryan Christie (Celtic) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Moritz Bauer.

Foul by Glenn Middleton (Hibernian).

Moritz Bauer (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Ryan Christie (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Olivier Ntcham (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

Ryan Christie (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian).

Goal!

Own Goal by Kristoffer Ajer, Celtic. Hibernian 1, Celtic 0.

Attempt blocked. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Moritz Bauer (Celtic).

Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo (Celtic).

Christian Doidge (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic76102251719
2Rangers65011651115
3Aberdeen632194511
4Motherwell63121210210
5Ross County631289-110
6Livingston62229908
7Kilmarnock621357-27
8Hearts6123912-35
9Hamilton612359-45
10Hibernian7124616-105
11St Mirren611436-34
12St Johnstone6033517-123


