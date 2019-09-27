Swindon Town v Newport County

From the section

Swindon could be without Keshi Anderson with a hamstring strain, but fellow forward Kaiyne Woolery is set to feature following a knee injury.

Defender Mathieus Baudry could also return from his ankle injury, but midfielder Jordan Lyden is still absent with a thigh problem.

Newport are without the suspended Ryan Inniss, while fellow defender Mickey Demetriou (broken leg) remains out.

Forward Tristan Abrahams is pushing for a start after scoring last weekend.