League One
Sunderland15:00MK Dons
Venue: Stadium of Light

Sunderland v Milton Keynes Dons

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich96301641221
2Coventry9540159619
3Wycombe105411510519
4Blackpool115421613319
5Fleetwood95221713417
6Sunderland94411411316
7Doncaster8431117415
8Bristol Rovers104331312115
9Peterborough942320101014
10Shrewsbury9342910-113
11Lincoln City114161517-213
12Oxford Utd103341915412
13Rotherham8332128412
14Burton9333119212
15MK Dons94051113-212
16Gillingham92431410410
17Rochdale92431014-410
18Tranmere92341416-29
19Accrington91441117-67
20Portsmouth7133910-16
21Southend91171124-134
22Wimbledon10037918-93
23Bolton8035224-22-9
View full League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you