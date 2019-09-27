Derby County v Birmingham City

Richard Keogh will not play again this season after suffering a knee injury in a car crash earlier this week

Derby will be without captain Richard Keogh for the rest of the season after he was injured in a car crash which saw team-mates Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett charged with drink driving.

Manager Phillip Cocu has yet to decide whether Lawrence and Bennett will play.

Birmingham could welcome back winger Cheick Keita from injury, while Fran Villalba could also feature.

Winger Jefferson Montero remains out with a thigh injury and Maikel Kieftenbeld is a long-term absentee.

Match facts