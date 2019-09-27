Preston North End v Bristol City

Bristol City's Nathan Baker had to come off after 30 minutes against Swansea City last week after injuring his calf

Preston boss Alex Neil hopes to have a number of injured players available for Bristol City's visit to Deepdale.

Andrew Hughes, Patrick Bauer, Ben Pearson and Sean Maguire are expected to return after the Carabao Cup loss to Manchester City, while Declan Rudd and Billy Bodin could shake off injuries.

Bristol City are monitoring the fitness of Nathan Baker after he came off with a calf injury early on against Swansea.

Bailey Wright, Adam Nagy and Tomas Kalas are doubts to make the side.

